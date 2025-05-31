Top five African countries with highest gold reserve

By Chekwube Benice Nnakife

Gold reserves are essential to financial stability because they shield national economies against inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability.

Strategic gold management helps African countries become more resilient economically. Central banks may modify their holdings to ensure stable financial futures when circumstances across the world change.

Although infrastructure, security and refining capacity continue to be obstacles, Africa’s status as a significant producer of gold encourages initiatives to boost gold ownership.

Increased central bank purchases, US monetary easing, and geopolitical concerns are all factors contributing to rising gold prices. According to the World Bank, demand for gold in 2024 has been driven by Poland, India, and Turkey, confirming gold’s standing as a safe-haven asset. Although gold can be expensive to store and secure, it is an essential reserve asset since it can be used as a hedge against inflation and exchange rate swings. Approximately 20% of all gold mined is held by central banks.

The top 10 African nations with the largest gold reserves in 2025, as determined by the World Gold Council are:

ALGERIA

With 173.56 tons, Algeria boasts the biggest gold reserves in Africa, showing its long-term financial plan. While the central bank is building up reserves to bolster financial security, it uses gold as a hedge against currency devaluation and changes in the world economy.

LIBYA

With 146.65 tons from Libya, gold is an important part of Libya’s economy because it has the second-largest reserves on the continent. Gold continues to be essential for protecting wealth in the face of political and economic unpredictability because it acts as a buffer against inflation and outside economic pressures.

EGYPT

With 126.82 metric tons, economic stability and monetary policy are supported by Egypt’s robust reserve base. With its central bank actively managing reserves to reduce financial risks, the nation strategically stores gold to balance foreign exchange reserves and market swings.

SOUTH AFRICA

With 125.44 tons from South Africa, being one of the biggest producers of gold in history, South Africa keeps sizable reserves that sustain currency stability and act as a store of value for the country’s wealth. In order to ensure long-term economic stability, the reserves are a component of a diversified financial strategy.

MOROCCO

Morocco contributed 22.12 tons. Morocco’s gold holdings, which contribute to economic security, rank fifth in Africa. The nation uses gold to support fiscal policies and stabilise its financial sector, and the government keeps a careful eye on world gold prices to make well-informed judgments about reserve management.