Tinubu confers national honours on Soyinka, Falana, Kukah, Kudirat Abiola, 61 others

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on several distinguished Nigerians, including Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), and Catholic Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The announcement, made on Thursday, recognises both living and posthumous recipients for their service to the nation, particularly in the context of the June 12 democratic struggle.

Among the posthumous honourees is Kudirat Abiola, awarded the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) for her role in the fight to validate the June 12, 1993, election. Others honoured posthumously include Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON), Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON), and environmental activist Ken Saro-Wiwa (CON), along with his fellow Ogoni Nine, all of whom received full presidential pardons.

Living recipients include Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON), Kunle Ajibade (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), and journalist and Vanguard publisher Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu (CON), who turns 90 on June 13.

Other notable names include Senator Shehu Sani, Governor Uba Sani, Bishop Kukah, Prof. Shafideen Amuwo, Barr. Ledum Mitee, Hon. Labaran Maku, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, and Mobolaji Akinyemi. Awards ranged from the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) to the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

President Tinubu also decorated National Assembly leaders with the honours earlier conferred upon them in 2023: Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas (GCON), Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu (CFR).