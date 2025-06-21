The reality of living abroad when bills catch up with you

Rebecca’s experience abroad took an

unexpected turn when a sudden blackout plunged her into darkness, literally and figuratively.

”The transition abroad had been smooth, until the lights went out,” she recalled.

Initially, juggling university, library sessions, and part-time jobs had led her to believe she could skip bills, but the harsh reality soon set in. “No heat, no lights, no gas, that blackout was a wake-up call,” she said, realizing that bills are an unavoidable part of living in a developed country.

A LESSON LEARNED

“One key takeaway for me,” Rebecca shared, “was that paying bills on time is crucial when living abroad. They are essential, not optional.

“They are the backbone of your stability, and ignoring them can lead to consequences. I thought of my cousin, Nneoma, back in Nigeria, who often struggles to pay her electricity bill due to the epileptic power supply.

“But here, the reliability of the power supply was not an issue, it was my own responsibility to ensure that I paid my bills on time.”

THE IMPORTANCE OF STAYING ON TOP OF BILLS

“Regardless of whether you are a student, professional, or new to living abroad,” she advised, “making your bills a top priority is crucial.

“Do not underestimate the power of staying on top of your utility payments.

“Cutting corners on bills by skimping on heating or electricity might seem like a money-saver, but it often backfires, leading to higher costs down the line.”

A MESSAGE TO FELLOW EXPATS

Rebecca’s parting words to fellow expats and students were, “Bills will eventually catch up, so be proactive, prioritise yourself, and manage your finances wisely for a more stable and stress-free life abroad.”

