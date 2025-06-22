Terrorism: Tinubu calls for activation of ECOWAS Standby Force

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has urged his West African colleagues on the need to urgently activate the ECOWAS Standby Force to deal with terrorism in the sub-region.

The Nigerian leader expressed concern over the slow pace of its operation, stressing the need to move from concept to reality in the collective fight against terrorism.

Tinubu raised the concern in his opening speech at the 67th ECOWAS Authority’s Ordinary Session in Abuja, one of his last acts as chairman of the 50-year-old regional economic bloc.

The Nigerian leader emphasised the urgency of operationalising the force in the face of escalating insecurity across the sub-region.

“The ECOWAS Standby Force must move from concept to operational reality.

“I am a little bit worried about the slow pace of its activation, which is taking longer than desired.

“Threats confronting the region are transnational, driven by agile and dangerous networks that respect nobody’s border.

“No single nation can, therefore, address these challenges alone.

“We must strengthen coordination, amplify political will, and prioritise a collective approach to secure it,” he said

The president highlighted major milestones during his leadership of the regional bloc.

He said the completed ECOWAS Military Logistics Depot in Lungi, Sierra Leone, will play a critical role in providing equipment and other logistics to forces deployed by ECOWAS.

“Last February in Addis Ababa, Nigeria signed the Sixth Agreement with the African Union.

“With the depot’s completion, Nigeria is committing itself to sea-lift and air-lift arrangements with ECOWAS,” he said.

Tinubu expressed the hope that ongoing diplomatic engagements with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger will eventually lead to their return to the community.

“Under my chairmanship, I deployed all diplomatic means to engage and dialogue with our brothers in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

” I am confident that before too long, they may return to the family, ” he said.

The Nigerian leader called for deeper economic cooperation, empowering the private sector, and removing trade barriers to unlock West Africa’s potential.

“Our intra-regional trade remains low, even as we possess the potential to be an economic powerhouse.

“We must create the enabling environment, empower the private sector, and create the conditions necessary for innovation to flourish,” he said.

He called for the speedy implementation of key regional infrastructure projects—including the West African Gas Pipeline, West African Power Pool, and Abidjan–Lagos Corridor Highway.

He said these projects will serve as catalysts for the development and integration of the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Presidents in attendance at the Summit include: Julius Bio (Sierra Leone), Joseph Boakai (Liberia), Bassirou Diomaye Faye (Senegal), John Mahama (Ghana), Adama Barrow (The Gambia), Patrice Talon (Republic of Benin), and Jean Lucien de Tové (Togo).