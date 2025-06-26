Taraba assembly denies alleged plan to replace deputy governor

Alhaji Aminu Alkali

The Taraba House of Assembly on Thursday said that it was not planning to replace the Deputy Gov. Aminu Alkali of Taraba, who was undergoing treatment and recuperating in a medical facility in Abuja.

Chairman of the Assembly’s Committee on Information, Nelson Len, clarified while addressing reporters in Jalingo.

Len said that the deputy governor was expected to resume duty once he was fully recovered.

He dismissed speculations that the house was planning to declare Alkari incapacitated, stressing that none of the three arms of government has considered replacing him.

According to him, efforts are being made to ensure his recovery and return to duty.

“We call on the general public to disregard the speculations that the assembly is preparing to declare the deputy governor incapacitated,” Len said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Alkali proceeded on medical vacation since November 2024, raising concerns in some quarters that he had overstayed away from duty.

Vanguard News