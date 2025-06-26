State of the Nation: Establish state police now, Afenifere tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

— Urges Executive Bill to Amend Constitution

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

AKURE — The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately initiate the process of establishing State Police in response to Nigeria’s worsening security challenges.

In a communiqué issued after an expanded meeting of its Executive Committee at the Akure residence of its leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Afenifere urged the President to send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly to amend the Constitution and pave the way for the creation of state-controlled police forces.

The communiqué, signed by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, acknowledged the federal government’s ongoing efforts to address insecurity but stressed that more needed to be done.

“While commending the efforts of the military and other security agencies, Afenifere is of the strong opinion that the current situation cannot be quelled by force of arms alone,” the group said.

The group emphasized the importance of implementing strong policies grounded in truth, justice, and fairness, while warning against allowing any group to pose a continued threat to others.

Afenifere declared that “State police must be established without further delay,” urging Tinubu to match his earlier declaration on the necessity of state policing with action.

“We call on the President to use his authority to ensure that the process leading to the actualization of State Police gets done immediately,” the group added.

The group also recommended the deployment of modern surveillance technology, including drones and CCTV systems, to boost internal security efforts.

Addressing internal sabotage, Afenifere highlighted the need to identify and deal with collaborators among community members, political actors, and security operatives who may be aiding criminal elements.

On national restructuring, the group reiterated its longstanding position, saying:

“Restructuring is capable of resolving the socio-political and socio-economic challenges of the country. We strongly believe that the time for Restructuring is now.”

Afenifere called on the Presidency to urgently forward a Restructuring Bill to the National Assembly for consideration and implementation.

Meanwhile, the group paid tribute to the late former governor of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, remembering his patriotic role in the fight to restore democracy, especially during the NADECO struggle following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Afenifere commiserates with the immediate and extended families of our eminent leader,” the communiqué concluded.