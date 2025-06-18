Sleep crisis threatens Nigerian health, Researcher warns

By Chioma Obinna

A national study has revealed a widespread sleep deficiency among Nigerians, with serious health implications.

A comprehensive study involving over 1,000 Nigerian adults revealed a troubling sleep crisis that could be contributing to the country’s increasing burden of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and premature death.

The study, conducted in July 2024, found that many Nigerians score barely above 50 percent on standard global sleep health metrics, raising red flags about the nation’s overall well-being.

The lead researcher, Jesujoba Olanrewaju, a US-based Nigerian sleep scientist, surveyed respondents from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the findings signal an urgent public health emergency. “Nigerian adults are not sleeping well, which is deeply concerning given the adverse health effects,” he said.

Olanrewaju, who presented the findings at top-tier global platforms including the Society of Behavioral Medicine conference in San Francisco and the Associated Professional Sleep Societies gathering in Seattle, pointed out that sleep deprivation in Nigeria is both chronic and widespread.

The weakest sleep health dimension identified was sleep duration, with most adults failing to get the recommended 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

“There were significant disparities between urban and rural populations, with rural dwellers showing notably worse sleep outcomes.”Unexpectedly, the study also found that darker sleeping environments—typically associated with better rest—correlated with poorer sleep quality in Nigeria.

Olanrewajuexplained that factors such as insecurity, poverty, and unstable electricity make complete darkness stressful rather than soothing in many communities.

“Sleep environments are influenced by context. In many areas, total darkness signals danger, not rest. So people’s sleep is disrupted by fear, noise, and unreliable power supply.”

Olanrewaju is a doctoral researcher in the Department of Psychology at North Dakota State University, USA, with a specialization in behavioral sleep medicine. His work focuses on promoting better health outcomes by applying behavioral science to sleep, especially in underrepresented populations.

Also,, a member of leading professional organisations including the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, the Society of Behavioral Medicine, the World Sleep Society, the Nigerian Sleep Society, and the American Psychological Association, he emphasised that the sleep crisis must be tackled on both institutional and individual levels.

“Government should integrate sleep health into primary care and public health campaigns,” he urged. “But beyond that, individuals must begin to view sleep as a basic necessity, not a luxury. Sleep is as essential as food.”

According to him, the broader societal benefits of better sleep are immense. “When people sleep better, they are healthier, happier, and more productive. A well-rested population is one that drives national development.”

As Nigeria grapples with rising rates of non-communicable diseases, Olanrewaju believes sleep health should become a central part of the country’s health strategy. “The good news,” he added, “is that sleep is a modifiable behavior. That means people can learn to improve it, and with scalable interventions, we can foster healthier communities nationwide.”

He said if Nigeria is serious about improving health outcomes and boosting productivity, it must wake up to the power of sleep.