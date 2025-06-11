Senator Katung’s wife not involved in money laundering — Media office

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung

…Describes Online Report as Misleading, Sensational

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Media Office of Senator Sunday Marshall Katung, representing Southern Kaduna Senatorial District, has firmly denied claims suggesting his wife is involved in any money laundering case in the United Kingdom.

The rebuttal follows a report published by an online news platform on June 10, 2025, with the headline “Exclusive: Wife of Nigerian Senator in Money Laundering Mess in UK.” The Senator’s office described the headline as “sensational, misleading, and entirely unfounded.”

In a statement issued by Midat Joseph, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Senator Katung, the media office stated that the content of the report contradicts its headline and fails to establish any link between the Senator’s wife, Abigail Katung, and alleged financial misconduct.

“We hereby draw the attention of the public to the fact that the headline is not in harmony with the content of the report. The headline is false, misleading, and has no factual basis whatsoever,” the statement read.

The media office cited a portion of the report where the presiding judge in the case stated: “I therefore make it crystal clear that I do not find that she was cognisant of what Mr. Hussain was up to.” According to the office, this clearly exonerates Mrs. Katung from any knowledge or involvement in criminal activity.

Furthermore, it clarified that the matter referenced in the publication stemmed from a civil proceeding, not a criminal one, and is currently subject to appeal.

“It is therefore premature to draw conclusions while the appeal process is still ongoing,” the statement noted.

Reaffirming the integrity of Senator Katung and his wife, the media office emphasized that they have always conducted their affairs lawfully and transparently. It also signaled the Senator’s intention to pursue legal action to address what it described as a defamatory narrative.

“We urge the public to disregard the sensational headline and similar misleading publications from other online platforms,” the statement concluded.