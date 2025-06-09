Senator Karimi cries out over incessant kidnapping in Kogi West

… Mourns Gruesome Death of Major Ajayi in the hands of Abductors

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West has described the daily kidnapping occurrences in his district as one too many.

The senator spoke on the sidelines of the gruesome death of Retired Major Joe Ajayi, who died in the hands of his abductors on Sunday after his family paid N10M ransom.

Karimi in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday lamented that the whole of Kogi West is now under siege in the hands of kidnappers, “People of my district now remain in their houses, even at that, they are still being kidnapped in their homes.”

“The rate of Kidnapping in my district is too high. From Lokoja, Kakanda, to Bunu axis, in Kiri area of Kabba Bunu LGA is worrisome. Till date, the traditional Ruler of Okoloke is still in the hands of his abductors. All over Kogi West, my people now live in fear. Kidnapping is now a daily occurrence.”

Karimi called for collective actions by security agencies to free his people from fear so they can live their lives normally.

He disclosed plans by the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Council of Ulama to organize a three day fasting and prayer session that would help free the people from the hands of criminal terrorizing the area

“The time for us to go spiritual in fighting this miscreants and kidnappers who have refused our people to breath and live freely from the hands of the people is now. I’m putting machinery in motion to help organize and hold this spiritual intervention, because we are no longer safe to live our lives”.

Karimi expressed sadness over the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, who he described as a perfect gentleman, lamented his gruesome murder in the hands of the kidnappers.

“I condole with the family of the deceased and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this loss.”