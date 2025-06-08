Sallah: Tinubu hosts Ibori, Bagudu, Okoya in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday received former Delta State governor, James Ibori, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, at his Lagos residence as part of visits marking the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Also among the president’s guests were billionaire industrialist Razak Okoya, his wife, Shade Okoya, and their son.

The visitors were hosted as Tinubu continues his stay in Lagos, where he has been since May 27.

During his time in the state, the president participated in the 50th anniversary celebration of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and inaugurated several development projects.

Tinubu is expected to return to the Federal Capital Territory after the Sallah festivities.

In his Eid message to the nation, the president urged Nigerians to offer prayers for continued peace and stability, and to remain committed to unity and progress.

He acknowledged the sacrifices citizens have made in the past year, assuring that his administration is focused on safeguarding the physical, social, and economic well-being of the people while laying a solid foundation for national growth.

