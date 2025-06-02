Sallah: FG declares June 6, 9 public holidays

File: Ram market in Epe, Lagos.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has declared Friday 6th and Monday 9th June, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

In a statement issued Monday in Abuja, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said the minister, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister congratulated the Muslim faithful both at home and in the diaspora on the occasion.

“He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

“The minister assured Nigerians that the people-orientated reforms and initiatives carried out in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration are to restore Nigeria on the path of progress.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul-Adha celebration, the minister urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation,” the statement added.