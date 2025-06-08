Sallah Durbar Ban: Kano demands compensation from FG over economic losses

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Government has called on the Federal Government to compensate the state for significant economic losses caused by the ongoing ban on Sallah Durbar festivities.

The call was made by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Tajo Othman, during the Sallah homage visit by the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to Governor Abba Yusuf, who was represented by his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The joint security agencies in Kano have banned the Sallah Durbar activities for consecutive years due to security concerns arising from the ongoing emirship tussle in the state.

Othman lamented the heavy economic blow dealt by the suspension of the traditional Durbar procession. He explained that the ban has negatively impacted various sectors that depend on the influx of tourists and celebrants during the festive season.

“Hotels, restaurants, local food vendors, transport operators, and small-scale cultural businesses, especially around Kurmi Market, usually benefit greatly from the festivities. Tourists spend heavily during this period, but all of that income is now lost,” he said.

He added, “The Durbar is not just a cultural event—it is a major economic activity that supports several sectors of our economy. Its suspension has created a significant revenue shortfall.”

Deputy Governor Gwarzo urged the Federal Government to address the persistent insecurity in the northern region, particularly the North-West, which he said was crucial to the electoral support that brought the current administration to power.

He also appealed to residents and agencies to work together on environmental sanitation, especially with the onset of the rainy season, emphasizing the need to clear drainage systems to prevent flooding.

In his remarks, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II praised the state government for its support of local government chairmen and councillors, encouraging them to continue implementing developmental projects.

The Emir pledged to make unannounced visits to project sites to personally monitor progress and quality of work.