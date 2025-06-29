Ruggedman Sets Sights on More Acting Roles

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular rapper and entertainer, Ruggedman, has revealed his growing passion for acting and his intentions to take on more roles in the Nigerian film industry.

In an exclusive interview with Pot-Pourri, Ruggedman shared insights into his journey so far and his plans for the future.

Reflecting on his transition into Nollywood, Ruggedman said, “I have always been a movie lover and wanted to go into acting if the opportunity presented itself. My first was a cameo appearance in Jim Iyke’s ‘Bad Comments’. The second was playing the character of a police officer in Toyin Abraham’s ‘Ghost and the Tout Too’. Then the third and most current one is Nora Awolowo’s sensational ‘Red Circle’ where I played the character called ‘Superglue’.”

Ruggedman also spoke about the lessons he learned from starring in “Red Circle.”

“One lesson from the movie is that there are consequences to all actions no matter who you are or your position in society,” he noted.

Discussing the challenges he faced on set, Ruggedman admitted that working alongside seasoned actors was initially intimidating.

“The only thing I saw as a challenge while shooting ‘Red Circle’ was the fact that I was in the middle of a cast of highly talented actors and actresses and I prayed I would not mess up. Imagine being on set with the likes of Bukky Wright, Hon. Femi Branch, Lateef Adedimeji just to name a few. The fact that none of them complained about me says a lot. Apart from that, I do not think there was really any challenging scene for me while shooting ‘Red Circle’. Working with the highly professional Rixel Studios team made it easier.”

Looking ahead, Ruggedman is optimistic about his future in acting and even hinted at producing his own film.

“Now I know there are super movie writers and producers and I intend to do more acting. I have already sent the word out that there is a new actor in town and I am ready to work as long as the story and everything about the movie or series is top notch. I even already have my own movie script and intend to produce a movie in the nearest future,” he revealed.