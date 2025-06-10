PUBG MOBILE Spreads Joy This Eid with Charity Drive in Makoko: Over 500 Community Members Fed

During the Eid al-Adha celebrations on June 9th, PUBG MOBILE , one of the world’s most popular mobile games, brought smiles and sustenance to the waterfront community of Makoko in Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of its corporate social responsibility efforts, PUBG MOBILE organized a large-scale food donation initiative aimed at feeding families and spreading the spirit of giving. Over 500 residents of Makoko were treated to freshly prepared lamb rice meals, delivered with love and a sense of community solidarity.

The event was held at Apollo Community Makoko, where volunteers, community members, and local leaders came together to mark the festive occasion.

The event, themed “PUBG MOBILE Cares Nigeria”, is part of PUBG MOBILE’s growing efforts to deepen its community engagement and carry out meaningful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities across Nigeria. “We believe in doing more than just entertaining people through gaming, we want to touch lives,” said Brian, The head of Tencent Games(the publisher of PUBG MOBILE) in Sub-Saharan Africa, “Eid is a time of compassion and generosity, and we’re proud to use this moment to give back to a vibrant community like Makoko.”

The atmosphere at the venue was filled with warmth, laughter, and gratitude as volunteers and PUBG MOBILE staff handed out meals to children, women, and families gathered under a large tent by the waterfront. The team also collaborated with the community leaders to ensure the event was inclusive, respectful, and impactful.

The community head, High Chief Orioye Jephtath Ogungbure, expressed his appreciation: “It’s not every day we see global brands come down to Makoko to genuinely connect with our people. This gesture means a lot to us, especially during a festive season like this.” He also extended his prayers and blessings to the PUBG Mobile, appreciating the company for organizing such a thoughtful and impactful initiative. His words reflected not only gratitude but also hope for more collaborations that touch lives positively.

Renowned TikTok influencer and virtual gaming personality, Patrick Okoro—popularly known as “Priest” who also served as a volunteer for this event, added: “This is one of the most organized charitable outreaches we’ve had. The coordination, the quality of the food, and the respect shown to our people, it’s commendable.”

PUBG MOBILE, as the original mobile version of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, co-developed by Lightspeed Studios of Tencent Games, and KRAFTON, Inc., was released globally in March 2018. Built with Unreal Engine 4, it focuses on visual quality, maps, shooting experience, and other aspects, providing an all-rounded Battle Royale experience. Since its launch, PUBG MOBILE has become a global phenomenon as one of the most popular mobile games in the world. To date, it has been released in more than 200 markets around the world, surpassing 1 billion downloads worldwide, with as many as 50 million daily active users.



From adrenaline-fueled matches to making a tangible real – life impact, PUBG MOBILE aims to be at the forefront in the mobile gaming industry. Meanwhile, as a responsible corporate citizen, it endeavors to leverage its influence and resources to inspire positive transformations, offer support to underprivileged communities, and craft experiences that can entertain, empower, and enhance people’s lives. Brian expressed: “In the future, we will continue these efforts and establish more connections with local NGOs to carry out corporate social responsibility activities.”

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Instagram,TikTok and YouTube.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the AppStore and Google Play.