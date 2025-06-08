Prostrate cancer: Family reveals how ‘Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ legend died after 16-yr-battle

•Tinubu, Mbah, Musawa, others mourn

By Benjamin Njoku & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Mike Ejeagha, the legendary highlife musician, passed away on Friday night after a 16-year battle with prostate cancer.

His eldest son, Emma Ejeagha, made the revelation in a telephone conversation with Sunday Vanguard on Saturday.

Ejeagha died at the Military Hospital, Enugu, at the age of 95.

According to Emma, his father was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006 and had been hospitalized several times since then.

Mike Ejeagha’s health condition worsened two weeks ago, leading to his hospitalisation. Although he was stabilised and discharged, he was rushed back to the hospital last Tuesday. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

Emma was with his father during his final moments and described him as a peace-loving man and a genius.

“Papa died at exactly 8 pm on Friday, and his corpse has been deposited in the morgue. I was with him during his final moments. I will meet with my family in the morning to break the news to them, “ Emma said.

Before his death, Ejeagha had specifically instructed his son not to embalm his body or keep it in the morgue for too long.

Also, the CEO of the late musician’s forme record label, Premier Records Limited, Mike Odiong, confirmed the death of the music icon.. He described him as one of our icons and a very professional artist who dedicated his life to music and mankind.

“His songs were not just songs, but body of works that had strong messages to educate and encourage mankind. We will miss him. Even as he is no more with us, his works will continue to live and go beyond bounds.

“The family, friends, and fans of Mike Ejeagha will remember him not only for his rich baritone and infectious rhythms but for the depth, dignity, and devotion he brought to preserving Igbo culture through song,” he said.

As a renowned folklorist, songwriter, and musician, Mike Ejeagha was a dominant voice in Nigerian music, particularly in the 1980s, with his unique style of Igbo folk music that resonated across generations.

Last year, the Enugu state-born late musician was the toast of many music lovers across the world after his classic song “GwoGwo Ngwo’ released in 1983, triggered a viral dance challenge by a skit maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter, who incorporated the song into one of his skits.

The dance challenge not only rekindled passion for the folk song but also revived the career of the nonagenarian highlife maestro, with many visiting the deceased at his Enugu residence to pay homage to him. While the moment lasted, Mike Ejeagha’s popularity, which he couldn’t enjoy while he was active on stage, soared. He started receiving substantial royalties that had eluded him over the years, and a road in Enugu was renamed after him as a way of immortalizing his name.

Ejeagha will be remembered for being a cornerstone in the evolution of Igbo highlife music for over six decades. His legacy will live on, as his son is committed to preserving his musical heritage.

Tinubu, others mourn his loss

Meanwhile, reacting to the news, President Bola Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and his fans.

Tinubu, ina statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, noted that Ejeagha used his music and distinctive storytelling style to preserve and project Igbo culture and customs, inspiring generations.

“May the spirit and values of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha’s music continue to remind us that music has the power to revive, heal and redirect energy towards worthy causes that help build our nation,” he said.

On his part, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described the deceased as “an unassuming and easygoing personality, whose fanbase spread across international boundaries.”

Reacting via his verified social media handles, @PNMbah, the governor paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary musician

“I’m profoundly saddened by the death of music icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha. Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador and a revered son of Enugu State. He was one of the finest musicians of his generation with an easygoing personality and humility that belied his towering celebrity status. I will always cherish fond memories of the time spent in his company – the warmth and wisdom he radiated; the joy he found in the ordinary. This is a loss not only for his immediate family; it’s a big loss for Enugu State, the entire music community, and the country as well.

“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures. Ejeagha’s fan-base transcended boundaries. He was easily one of the most recognizable voices in music.

“His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. But the legacies he has left behind will last a lifetime. On behalf of the Enugu State government, I offer heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family, and assure them of our support. As a government, we would ensure that his memory is duly immortalised.

Mba, who had celebrated the folklorist during his lifetime by reconstructing the popular Obinagu Road and the adjoining Chief Mike Ejeagha Crescent leading directly to his residence in Abakpa Nike, assured that his government would further immortalise the legend in death.

Also paying tribute to the music icon, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, described Mike Ejeagha as a legend whose contributions to Nigeria’s culture through music and folklore cannot be set aside.

In a statement yesterday, Musawa extended her condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Mike Ejeagha, praying that his soul rests in peace.

“The nation has lost a treasure trove of cultural heritage and musical genius. Mike Ejeagha’s contributions to Nigerian music are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Mike Ejeagha’s impact on Igbo culture and music is undeniable. His extensive discography, comprising over 300 recordings archived in the National Archives of Nigeria, is a testament to his dedication to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage.

“As we mourn the passing of this musical icon, we celebrate his life and legacy. May his music continue to inspire and educate future generations of Nigerians,” the Minister said.

Ejeagha’s distinctive style of Igbo folk music, which resonated across multiple generations, has earned him a revered place in Nigeria’s cultural history. His mastery of transforming Igbo folklore and proverbs into captivating musical narratives educated and entertained audiences, cementing his status as a custodian of oral tradition.

The minister, however, calls on Nigerians to join in paying tribute to this legendary musician and folklorist, honouring his memory by continuing to promote and preserve our cultural heritage.”