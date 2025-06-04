Probe missing $300m Ogoni development funds, MOSOP urges Tinubu

…Describes Looted Funds as Genocide Against Ogonis

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to institute a probe into the alleged looting of $300 million (approximately ₦480 billion) meant for compensation and infrastructural development in Ogoniland.

MOSOP alleged that the funds—part of the proceeds from an out-of-court settlement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)—were misappropriated by certain individuals within Ogoni and influential figures in Rivers State. The funds were designated to facilitate the resolution of the prolonged oil crisis in the region through development and compensation.

Speaking to Vanguard in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, MOSOP President Fegalo Nsuke described the diversion of the funds as “a genocide executed against the Ogoni people and the Niger Delta as a whole.” He condemned the government’s continued silence despite repeated calls for an investigation from concerned groups and individuals.

“We are certain that some individuals shared the $300 million among themselves. We cannot continue to cry about human rights violations in Ogoni while we allow this level of injustice to happen among us,” Nsuke stated. “That money could have addressed our water crisis, electricity, roads, and education needs.”

He emphasized that only a thorough investigation and recovery of the funds can absolve the government of complicity. Nsuke revealed that while he initially dismissed the allegations, new and overwhelming evidence now justifies a formal probe.

“There was a real opportunity for resolution, and personal greed thwarted it. This is a worse form of injustice than some of the allegations we have previously made against the Nigerian state,” he said.

Nsuke insisted that the stolen funds could have significantly tackled core issues affecting the Ogoni people and paved the way toward resolving a crisis that has lasted over 30 years.

“It is important for the Ogoni people to know what happened to their $300 million development fund. Such funds cannot be allocated for critical national issues and end up in private pockets while the problems persist,” he argued.

The MOSOP President urged the Tinubu administration to demonstrate its commitment to justice by initiating a probe into the missing funds.

“No one should expect silence over this. Ogoni is now fully aware that $300 million was allocated to drive development through an out-of-court settlement. That money must be returned and used to address urgent needs like electricity, water, entrepreneurship, and education.”

Nsuke concluded by calling on those involved in the alleged looting to return the funds, stating that the Ogoni people have endured enough exploitation and injustice.