Police Inspector, 2 others nabbed in Makurdi for vandalising power  installation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An alleged Police Inspector and two others have been apprehended by the local vigilante in Makurdi for allegedly vandalising Jos Electricity Distribution Company’s installations in the Demekpe axis of the town.

The suspects, according to an eyewitness, were nabbed in the early hours of Tuesday at about 4 am while carrying out their nefarious activities.

According to the source in the neighbourhood, the trio had gone to vandalise the power installation in the area when the vigilante confronted them, “and two members of the gang, on sighting the vigilante fled but a man in his early 50s identified as Innocent Ishaku was apprehended.

“Two of his accomplices who initially fled were later apprehended when he disclosed their names as Isa and Mohammed, who are well-known members of the community.”

He stated that the said Ishaku was interrogated further and he disclosed that he was an Inspector with the Police serving in Makurdi for about 10 years after being transferred from Abuja.

The suspected was also alleged to have confessed that he and his accomplices had been carrying out cable theft around Wadata axis of the town.

The trio were immediately handed over to the “D” Division Police Station, Makurdi while items recovered from them included electrical cables and connectors, and a Police Identity Card with service number 309976 bearing Innocent Ishaku.

Contacted, the Head of Corporate Services, JEDC Makurdi office, Dr. Adakole Elijah confirmed the incident.

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet could not be reached at press time.