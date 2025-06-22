Police confirm attack, torture of Rivers LGA Administrator, forced resignation

…Say 30 hoodlums stormed council premises

…CSO and Chief of Staff fingered in incident

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the attack and torture of Hon. Goodluck Iheanachor, the Administrator of Ahoada-East Local Government Area, by suspected hoodlums who also forced him to resign under duress.

Iheanachor reportedly signed a resignation letter that later went viral on social media after being held hostage in his office by over 30 hoodlums. The incident, which occurred last Thursday, has sparked outrage and concern across the state.

Viral videos showed the embattled LGA boss being manhandled and coerced into stepping down from his position. The footage also captured the Secretary of the Council, Mr. Alabi, being similarly brutalized by the assailants.

In a statement on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the command was deeply disturbed by the violent incident, which occurred on June 20, 2025, at about 1:40 p.m.

According to her, the attackers, led by Mr. Hector Ekakita—the Chief Security Officer (CSO)—and the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the sole administrator, stormed the council secretariat and unleashed mayhem.

“During the attack, the hoodlums assaulted the Sole Administrator, stole his mobile phones, forced him to sign a letter purporting his resignation, and carted away vital documents, both official and personal,” Iringe-Koko stated.

She disclosed that Iheanachor is currently receiving medical attention for injuries sustained during the ordeal but is in stable condition.

The police spokesperson added that the command has invited the CSO, the CoS, and others involved for questioning.

“The Rivers State Police Command unequivocally condemns this reprehensible act and has taken swift action,” she said. “The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, after visiting the scene with other security heads, has directed all implicated individuals to report to the State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.”

She warned that failure to comply with the police invitation would attract serious consequences, reaffirming the command’s commitment to justice and public order.

“The CP urges all citizens to remain calm, law-abiding, and to cooperate with authorities to ensure peace and stability in the state,” the statement added.