Plateau issues 72-hour ultimatum to motorcyclists in Jos-Bukuru metropolis

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Plateau State Government has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to motorcycle operators to vacate the Jos-Bukuru metropolis, citing violations of the existing ban on motorcycles within the Greater Jos Master Plan.

This action follows credible reports of an influx of over 400 motorcycles operating illegally within the metropolitan area, raising serious concerns about public safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations.

Authorities have reiterated that the operation of motorcycles in the designated restricted zones is unlawful and will no longer be tolerated.

Speaking on the development, the State Commissioner for Transport, Davou Gyang, stressed that the grace period serves as a final warning.

“We are committed to upholding public safety, enforcing the law, and maintaining order. Motorcycle operators who fail to adhere to this directive will face strict legal action,” he warned.

To ensure compliance, the government has deployed mobile courts throughout the metropolis and these courts are empowered to try and penalize defaulters immediately, with no exceptions.

Gyang reaffirmed that the motorcycle ban remains in full effect and is non-negotiable and explained that the policy is part of broader efforts to tackle urban traffic congestion, reduce accidents, and curb security threats often associated with motorcycle use in the metropolis.

The Commissioner appealed to the public to support the enforcement drive and urged all motorcycle operators to respect the law.

“We understand the role motorcycles play in transportation, but it is important that everyone operates within the boundaries of the law for the greater good of the community,” he concluded.