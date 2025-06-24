Photos: PDP govs lead NWC to meeting with INEC

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP Governors’ Forum on Tuesday led the National Working Committee NWC of the party to a troubleshooting meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Some of the governors at the meeting include Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Before the meeting went into a closed door, Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Ambassador Umar Damagum, said they were at the Commission to engage INEC on pressing internal matters affecting the PDP, particularly those requiring the Commission’s regulatory clarification.

“We are here today to discuss and interact with you sincerely because we had NEC and there was a decision… to avoid controversy. And I have received your reply on that letter urging us to be guided by such rules,” Damagum said.

Responding, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, confirmed that the commission remains open to engagement with all registered political parties and reiterated INEC’s regulatory neutrality.

“We have received correspondences naming Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, and Setonji Koshoedo for the same position. This situation calls for clarity,” Yakubu said, referring to the inconsistencies in PDP’s communication with INEC.

Yakubu also reaffirmed INEC’s commitment to its statutory responsibilities, stating, “our role is to ensure that the rules are followed.”