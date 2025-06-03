Photos: Fubara visits Tinubu in Lagos

By Bayo Wahab

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy to the President, confirmed the visit.

It would be recalled that in March, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State in a nationwide broadcast amid a lingering political battle between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The President also announced the suspension of Fubara, his Deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the Rivers Assembly for an initial six months.

President Tinubu, after suspending Fubara, nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as administrator to steer the affairs of the state during the emergency rule.

Vanguard News