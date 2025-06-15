Photos: Beware of drug-laced sweets in childrens’ bags, NDLEA warns parents

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned parents to stay alert as drug-laced sweets, chocolates, and snacks disguised as treats are increasingly being found in children’s bags and pockets.

In a public advisory issued Sunday, NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared photos on X showing seized drug-laced items designed to appeal to children and teenagers.

Watch out for drug-laced sweets in children' bag – NDLEA warns parents



“Parents, please pay attention to those substances that look like sweet, chocolate, candy, or biscuit,” Babafemi urged, describing them as “destiny destroyers” hidden in colourful, attractive wraps.

The NDLEA revealed that some of the items were confiscated from two young men at Maiduguri airport, warning that the trend poses a growing threat to child safety and public health.

