PDP stakeholders, leaders reaffirm Anyawu as substantive National Secretary

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’ Eminent Stakeholders and Concerned Leaders have reaffirmed Sen. Sam Anyawu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of the party.

The stakeholders made the communique in Abuja on Monday, after a closed-door meeting to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis affecting the party.

The stakeholders and the concerned leaders were drawn from the various states of the federation.

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who read the communique, said that Anyawu’s reaffirmation followed the resolutions of the stakeholders, in line with the Judgment of the Supreme Court.

Wike explained that the meeting was organised to review the state of affairs of the party and the need to reinforce internal democracy, equity and justice within the ranks of the party.

He said that the stakeholders resolved that the seemingly intractable crisis in the party was a result of the inexplicable refusal of a few to adhere to the party’s constitution.

He particularly referred to Section 36(1) (a) (b) and (c); Sections 47(3)(5) and 48(1)(I), and the definitive Supreme Court Judgment regarding the position of the office of the national secretary of the party.

The minister expressed the stakeholders’ worry that the party was on an inevitable path to self-annihilation.

This, he said, was only feasible if urgent steps were not taken to rein in the desperate, divisive and selfish tendencies that brought the party to its knees in the lead up to the 2023 election.

He added that the divisive tendencies, unfortunately, have found expression in the conduct of certain interests within the ranks of the party both at National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees levels.

The minister added that, to finally arrest the inexorable drift towards extinction in the party, the PDP must, without further delay, respect the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“We, therefore, unequivocally reaffirm Sen. Sam Anyanwu as the duly elected and substantive National Secretary of our great party.

“In line with the provisions of our party constitution, only the National Secretary, Anyanwu, can issue notices of meeting of the National Convention, NEC, National Caucus and the NWC.

“To this end, all notices not issued by him and actions founded on them, including correspondences to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Furthermore, it is clear from the constitution that only the National Convention, properly and duly constituted, can remove Anyanwu as the national secretary, arising from his status as a member of the NEC of the party.

“We, therefore, demand that the acting National Chairman and the National Secretary jointly issue a notice to INEC with an attached agenda for the NEC meeting of the party, being the only pathway to abide by extant laws.

Wike reiterated the stakeholders’ commitment to the great party and urged all members to uphold the rule of law and respect constitutional mandate.

He also called on members of the party to resist all manoeuvres aimed at destabilising the party and support the efforts of the National Reconciliation Committee headed by Sen. Bukola Saraki.

The minister further said the stakeholders had resolved that the party must make an unequivocal pronouncement, zoning its presidential candidate to the South in the 2027 elections.

“This is in the spirit of fairness, inclusion, federal character principles and respect for our party constitution, after the unbroken years of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the north,” Wike said.

NAN reports that some of the stakeholders at the meeting included former Gov. Ifeanyi Uguanyi of Enugu, former Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and former Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Also at the meeting were the National Secretary of the PDP, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu and former Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Philip Aduda.

Former federal and state lawmakers and some zonal and state party executives, among others, equally attended the meeting.