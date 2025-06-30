PDP relocates BoT meeting, as Police deny sealing secretariat

Confrontations at the venue

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, relocated its Board of Trustees, BoT, meeting from the Wadata Plaza National Secretariat venue to the Yar’Adua Centre in the Central Business District, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The party said it took the action as its secretariat had been taken over by armed policemen from the FCT Police Command.

The PDP described the Police action as harassment.

PDP posted on its X (Twitter) handle: “Happening Now- Federal Police, other security agencies with the order (sic) of All Progressives Congress, APC, harassing Board of Trustees members and staff of the Party’s National Secretariat in a bid to stop the scheduled meeting.”

The PDP then followed it with a “Special Announcement!”:

“Change of Venue for the PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, meeting. The meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, earlier scheduled to hold by 10a.m., at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, has been moved to Yar’Adua Center, Central Business District, Abuja.

“All BoT members are by this notice advised to proceed to the new venue,” PDP announced.

Police deny allegation

However, the Police have denied PDP’s accusation, describing it as “false, misleading, and not reflective of the true situation on ground.”

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the command said: “The FCT Police Command is aware of the news making the rounds alleging that the Police sealed off the PDP secretariat in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

“The command wishes to categorically state that this information is false, misleading, and does not reflect the true situation on ground.

“Police officers were only deployed to the venue to maintain law and order and ensure public safety in line with their constitutional mandate. At no time was the secretariat sealed off by the Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, urges media outlets to verify information through the office of the command police public relations officer before disseminating,” the Abuja Police Command admonished.

