Nigerians react as police allegedly seal PDP national secretariat

Confrontations at the PDP national secretariat

Reactions have continued trailing the alleged sealing of the Peoples Democratic Party’s national secretariat in Abuja by the police.

PDP leaders were scheduled to meet at the secretariat for the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting on Monday. Inability to access the building forced the party to relocate to the Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja.

The police claimed officers were deployed to the secretariat to maintain law and order.

Reacting to this, PDP chieftain Dele Momodu accused some unnamed “bullies” of being the masterminds of the security blockade.

“This is not how to use federal might… PDP has the right to hold its meetings peacefully… But some bullies don’t want that… Allah akbar,” he wrote on social media.

Braide Tammy called for the expulsion of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, whom many accused of being the brain behind the blockade.

“PDP has allowed the interest of few persons to rubbish itself. Why are they afraid to expel the likes of Wike? Na their papa get the party,” Tammy wrote.

Olajide Balogun wrote: “BOT is anti-Wike & Pro-Atiku- change of venue, to Yar’dua centre is quite instructive.”

Balogun also quoted the words of President Bola Tinubu at the National Assembly on June 12 on the pleasure he gets from watching the opposition in confusion.

“It is indeed a great pleasure to see you in disarray,” Balogun wrote.

Chinaka Ugwu stood in Wike’s defence, saying the party was culpable.

“What has Wike got to do with obeying Supreme Court ruling? Was Wike the one who announced there will be no NEC meeting but expanded caucus meeting today?” Ugwu wrote.

Another social media user named Onoriode described the PDP as a sinking ship. “A sinking ship soon to be found at the bottom of the sea,” Onoriode wrote.