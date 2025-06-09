Osimhen opens door for Man United move after rejecting huge Saudi offer

Victor Osimhen has turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, keeping the door open for a potential move to Manchester United.

The Nigerian striker, who is still contracted to Napoli but spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, was offered a staggering £25.3 million per year by Al-Hilal after the club agreed to trigger his €75 million (£63.2 million) release clause, which is valid for non-Serie A teams.

However, Osimhen declined the proposal, reportedly preferring to continue his career in Europe, according to Football Italia.

The 26-year-old was a standout performer during his loan spell in Turkey, netting an impressive 37 goals in 41 appearances, and is now attracting serious interest from several top clubs.

Among the suitors is Manchester United, now managed by Ruben Amorim, who are reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Al-Hilal, managed by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, had hoped to sign Osimhen ahead of their Club World Cup campaign.

But their initial bid was rejected before they returned with an improved offer that the striker still chose to turn down.

Vanguard News