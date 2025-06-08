Osimhen rejects Al Hilal 5th offer, wants to stay in Europe

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has officially turned down a fifth offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, reaffirming his desire to remain in Europe.

In a post shared via X (formerly Twitter) handle, journalist Buchi Laba. Laba revealed that Osimhen has shut the door on any potential move to Saudi Arabia, regardless of the financial incentives.

“Victor Osimhen officially rejects Al Hilal 5th offer,” Laba wrote. “He has decided to not move there no matter the money offered. Case closed ”

Osimhen, who has been a subject of transfer speculation in recent months, appears to be in no rush to make a decision about his next move.

Sources close to the player suggest that his main priority is to continue his career in Europe, where he feels more competitively challenged.

“Main priority is to stay back in Europe,” Laba added, noting that “a top Italian club [is] very interested and other European clubs” are also keeping tabs on the Nigerian forward.

The 26-year-old Napoli star has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including teams in the Premier League and Serie A.

However, he is reportedly taking his time to evaluate the best sporting project before making his next move.

Osimhen was instrumental in Napoli’s Serie A title win in the 2022/23 season and also helped Galatasaray to a domestic double during his loan spell in Turkey last season.

Vanguard News