One Year On: Boko Haram girl survivors still abandoned by Nigerian Govt – Amnesty International

One year after the launch of its landmark #EmpowerOurGirls campaign, Amnesty International has raised alarm over continued government neglect of girls and young women who escaped captivity from Boko Haram in north-east Nigeria.

In a statement released Tuesday, the human rights organization accused Nigerian authorities of failing to provide the necessary reintegration support to these survivors—many of whom were forcibly married, trafficked, and abused by the insurgent group.

“It is unacceptable that the Nigerian authorities still cannot ensure these girls and young women are able to rebuild their lives in safety,” said Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria. “The moment they leave Boko Haram should mark the beginning of healing, but instead, many are left to fend for themselves, struggling to survive.”

Amnesty International’s June 2024 report, “Help Us Build Our Lives”, exposed the neglect faced by girl survivors seeking reintegration and support after escaping Boko Haram. Despite widespread attention, testimonies collected in February 2025 reveal a continued lack of access to medical care, education, counseling, and vocational training.

The organization interviewed eight survivors, including seven girls between ages 12 and 17, and one 22-year-old woman who was abducted as a child. All reported that no government agency had offered them tailored support services after their escape. Some survivors were initially detained in military facilities but never transferred to civilian authorities, violating protocols established in a 2022 agreement between Nigeria and the United Nations.

A 17-year-old who was forcibly married as a child, lost two children to hunger while in captivity. “I didn’t receive anything from the government,” she told Amnesty International. “I don’t know of any support programs.”

Another survivor, just 13 years old, recounted the brutality of life under Boko Haram. “We tried to run twice, but they caught us. They just flogged us… If you do something wrong, they just flog us,” she said. Her plea to the government: “We need support for shelter and food.”

Another 13-year-old, was also forcibly married after her father was killed by Boko Haram. After her escape, she was briefly held in detention before being reunited with her mother. Today, she and her family survive by selling firewood from the bush, with no help from government or aid organizations.

Amnesty International noted that the Nigerian government’s failure to provide reintegration services violates both domestic and international legal obligations. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the Maputo Protocol all require states to ensure the physical and psychological recovery of children affected by armed conflict.

Only one of the girls interviewed, aged 16, said she received meaningful assistance. Soldiers helped reunite her with her parents in an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp. “They went to the camps and searched for community leaders… and from there they located [my parents],” she said.

Amnesty International is calling on President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian government to immediately address the ongoing neglect of these survivors. The group demands urgent measures to provide medical care, shelter, education, and livelihood support to affected girls and women.

“These girls are not invisible. The government must stop acting as though they are,” Sanusi said. “Our democracy and humanity demand better.”

The Boko Haram insurgency, ongoing for over a decade, has displaced millions and devastated north-east Nigeria. Amnesty International continues to monitor the situation and advocate for justice. In December 2024, the organization filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court, urging an end to delays in launching a formal investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Nigeria.

With renewed attacks and abductions in the region, Amnesty warns that more girls may face the same fate—without meaningful action from authorities.