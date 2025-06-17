Olu of Warri unveils ‘The 1492 Itsekiri Odyssey’,  calls for more writings on Itsekiri nation 

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has unveiled a book, ” The 1492 Itsekiri Odyssey” with a call on contemporary Itsekiri writers to do more novels, poetry and historical work on the Itsekiri nation.

The monarch who spoke at the public presentation of the book in his palace in Warri, Delta state, commended the author of ” The 1492 Itsekiri Odyssey” , Mr Uti Michael Omatsone, for the brilliant and insightful book on Itsekiri rich culture and history.

The monarch , speaking through one of his Chiefs, Dr Wilson Oley who represented the Chairman of the event, Chief Brown Mene , said the book should be another factor that should stimulate passion among Itsekiri sons and daughters to be actively involved in development of their various communities in Warri kingdom.

Continuing, he said the book should also inspire youths of the kingdom to promote values of unity across Iwere land. ” Let the book launch be a catalyst for every son and daughter to build their communities, inspire youths to dream bigger and unite “, he said.

The monarch said the book captures historical realities of the rich culture of Itsekiri nation and the unwavering determination and commitment of her people to progress.

Earlier the author , Mr Uti , said one of the drives behind the book was to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Itsekiri nation , stressing that it was high time Africans started celebrating their rich history and culture.

He said : “May this book,” 1492: Itsekiri Odyssey,” inspire generations to come to cherish their roots, celebrate their identity, and boldly share their stories with the world.

“I was compelled by these truths in African history that I felt led and compelled to write about our great history and present Odyssey.

“History has told us how great the Benin Empire was; Europeans were trading with the Benin Empire and they marveled at the great wall that protected the Benin Empire which was the tallest wall in the world far bigger than the current walls in China. The Benin Empire had started the industrial revolution long before the West.

“The Itsekiri Kingdom thrived with the Portuguese under the leadership of Olu Ginuwa, The First Olu of Warri.”

The book reviewer Professor Daniel Omatsola said ” The 1492 Itsekiri Odyssey” is in six chapters and a historical fiction on eminent historical figures like the first Olu of Warri , Olu Ginuwa I, King Mansa Musa and other great empires in the Middle ages from the great Benin Empire in Africa to Spain “

He enjoined all Itsekiri families to grab copies.

Chiefs of Warri kingdom and other personalities launched the book with various sums.

The masters of ceremony , Mr David Oki ,.also captured the rich reflection of Warri kingdom by the author of ” The 1492 Itsekiri Odyssey “, Mr Uti.

Okere dance troupe was on ground to entertain the gathering with Itsekiri songs and colorful dances.