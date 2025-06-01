NNPP blames Kano athletes’ deaths on poor road infrastructure

By Adeola Badru

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has blamed the tragic deaths of 20 Kano athletes on inadequate road infrastructure, following a devastating bus accident in Kano State.

The athletes, who had just returned from the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF) held in Ogun State, were involved in a fatal crash when their vehicle plunged off the Dakatsalle Bridge in Kura Local Government Area.

In a statement on Sunday, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a Southwest chieftain of the NNPP, described the incident as deeply saddening and emphasized the urgent need for infrastructural improvements to prevent similar tragedies.

“It is indeed distressing that 20 athletes who represented Kano State at the Gateway 2024 Games have lost their lives in such painful and avoidable circumstances,” Ajadi said.

He lamented the timing of the tragedy, just days before the Eid-el-Kabir festival, noting that the young athletes were full of promise and returning home with pride after competing on a national stage.

“These were budding stars with so much to offer their state and country through their talent and creativity,” he added.

Ajadi extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, describing the loss as one that resonates with all parents and citizens.

“It is tragic that their loved ones, who eagerly awaited their return, will never see their faces again. My prayers and thoughts are with their families at this terrible time,” he said.

He also sympathized with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the people of Kano State, praying for strength and comfort in the face of the loss.

Ajadi urged both state and federal governments to take swift action in improving road conditions across the country.

“I call on all levels of government to prioritize road infrastructure. These deaths were avoidable, and we must act now to prevent further tragedies on our roads,” he concluded.