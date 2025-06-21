Olufemi Soneye steps down as NNPC spokesperson

ABUJA — Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Olufemi Soneye, has officially stepped down from his role, ending a 20-month tenure marked by what many have described as a dynamic and impactful communications drive for the nation’s energy giant.

In a farewell message to colleagues and media professionals on Friday, Soneye expressed deep gratitude for the support and professionalism he received while leading the company’s public affairs and communications unit.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you all for the unwavering support, professionalism, and genuine commitment you’ve shown in helping to shape and amplify the NNPC Ltd story over the past 20 months,” Soneye wrote.

He explained that his decision to step aside was motivated by a desire to spend more time with his family and attend to pressing personal responsibilities.

“It has been a profound honour to serve both the Company and our country, and to contribute in my own way to the ongoing transformation of NNPC Ltd,” he noted.

Soneye, a seasoned communications expert, also reaffirmed his continued support for the company, pledging to remain an ambassador of NNPC Ltd.

“I enjoin you, dear colleagues, to continue your robust, balanced, and constructive reportage in support of the Company’s noble mission and strategic role in Nigeria’s energy future,” he added.

His departure marks the end of a chapter during which NNPC Ltd strengthened its corporate image, particularly during a period of significant transformation following the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act and the company’s transition into a fully commercial entity.

Industry stakeholders have since commended Soneye for his professionalism, media engagement, and efforts to reposition NNPC Ltd’s public image.