NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rains

NiMet

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thundery, rainy weather activities from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook, released on Sunday in Abuja, predicted thunderstorms (with or without rain) during the early morning hours over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kaduna States in the northern region.

According to the agency, the rest of the region will be sunny with patches of cloud.

“Thunderstorms with rains are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Kano, Katsina, Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kaduna States.

“In the central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory, while the remaining parts of the region are anticipated to be sunny with cloud patches.

“Isolated thunderstorms (with or without rain) are expected over parts of Plateau, Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger States during the afternoon or evening periods,“ it said NiMet envisaged cloudy skies over the southern region with prospects of morning light rains over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

It anticipated afternoon or evening thunderstorms with light rains over parts of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

“For Tuesday in the northern region, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected in most of the region with chances of morning scattered thunderstorms with heavy rains over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Sokoto, Jigawa, Bauchi and Kaduna States.

“Thunderstorms with light rains are expected during the afternoon or evening hours over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Gombe, Borno, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, and Bauchi States,” it said.

According to it, morning thunderstorms with light rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Benue States in the central region.

The agency anticipated thunderstorms with light rain over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, and Plateau States later in the day.

It forecasts cloudy skies over the southern region, with a chance of morning rains in parts of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The agency predicted thunderstorms with light rains over the southern region during the afternoon or evening periods.

“For Wednesday, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Sokoto states in the northern region.

“Thunderstorms with heavy rains are expected over parts of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Taraba and Adamawa States during the afternoon to evening periods.

“For the central region, cloudy skies are anticipated over the area during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected across the region in the afternoon to evening periods.

“For southern region, there are prospects of light rains across the entire region throughout the day, “ it said.

According to NiMet, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precautions and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collisions.

“ Driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,“ it said.

Vanguard News