NiMet predicts 3-day thunderstorms, rain across Nigeria

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18 across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja, envisaged morning thunderstorms in the northern region on Monday with moderate rains over parts of Kaduna, Adamawa and Taraba states.

According to the agency, there are prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Borno, Zamfara, Bauchi, Kaduna, Taraba, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, Katsina and Adamawa States later in the day.

“In the North-central region, morning thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Benue and Nasarawa States.

“In the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over the entire region.

“In the southern region, there are prospects of morning rains over parts of Ebonyi, Abia Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Ogun, Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States,” it said.

NiMet envisaged thunderstorms and rain showers over parts of Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Lagos, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States later in the day on Tuesday.

The agency predicted morning thunderstorms in the northern region with rains over parts of Kebbi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Bauchi and Zamfara states.

It anticipated thunderstorms with rains over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Zamfara, Kano, Borno, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Sokoto States later in the day.

Nimet predicted cloudy skies with morning thunderstorms and rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa States in the North- central region

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory in the afternoon or evening.

In the most parts of southern region, NiMet envisaged prospects of morning rains over parts of Ogun, Ondo, Cross River, Rivers and Lagos States.

“For Wednesday morning, thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba States in the northern region.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of Bauchi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Gombe, Taraba, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto and Adamawa states.

“In the North-central region, patches of clouds with sunshine intervals are expected with prospects of thunderstorms with rains over parts of Benue and Kogi States in the morning hours,” it stated.

NiMet forecast thunderstorms with rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau and Nasarawa States in the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the agency, in the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Ogun and Lagos States.

NiMet predicted isolated thunderstorms with rains over most parts of the region later in the day.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution.

“Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision, driving under heavy rain should be avoided. Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets.

“Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

The agency urged the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet and to visit its website www.nimet.gov.ng

