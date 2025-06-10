Nigeria’s dual legal system discriminatory, warns Rights group

Court

Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — A rights group has raised concerns about Nigeria’s dual legal system, warning that it creates unfairness and challenges the country’s commitment to secularism.

The group has also launched a nationwide petition calling for changes to the 1999 Constitution to ensure equality for all citizens. The document will be submitted to the National Assembly to push for legislative action.

In the petition, signed by Benson Sunday, Convener of the Initiative, the group emphasised the need for a single legal system.

“Nigeria is a secular, democratic republic. Our Constitution must reflect this by ensuring that all citizens are treated equally under one law,” the petition said.

According to the petition, the 1999 Constitution declares Nigeria a secular state but also allows for Sharia Courts of Appeal in some states. These courts, along with the appointment of Islamic judges (Khadis), have created a separate legal system in 12 northern states.

“Our analysis of the Constitution shows that terms like ‘Sharia,’ ‘Islam,’ and ‘Grand Kadi’ appear many times, adding religious elements to the law. This raises questions about fairness and national unity,” the petition stated.

The petition argued that the dual legal system has caused concerns for religious minorities and others who do not follow Islamic law. It warned this could lead to division and undermine the principle of equunifiedality for all.

“A legal system is essential for a nation as diverse as Nigeria. It ensures that every citizen, regardless of faith or background, is treated equally,” the petition noted.

The petition called for discussions and constitutional changes to address these issues while maintaining national unity.

It urged Nigerians of all faiths to support removing religiously exclusive parts of the Constitution.

“This is not about targeting any faith but about ensuring that our laws reflect the secular and democratic principles upon which Nigeria was founded,” the petition emphasised.

The petition seeks changes to the parts of the Constitution that allow Sharia Courts of Appeal and the office of the Grand Khadi. It also aims to strengthen Section 10, which states that no religion should be adopted as a state religion.

“We believe in a Nigeria where unity, justice, and equality prevail. This is a call for all Nigerians to come together and work towards a Constitution that reflects these values,” the petition added.

The campaign has already gathered thousands of signatures. The group is urging civil society, religious leaders, and politicians to join the call for constitutional reform.