Nigerian pop star Ashny makes history with dual EP release

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a bold and unprecedented move, Nigerian pop sensation Ashny—also known as Char Char, The Jaguar with a Charm, and Fresh Fish Forever—has raised the bar for female artistes across the continent. Just six months after the successful release of her acclaimed second studio album Femme Fatale, the dynamic singer has returned with not one, but two new EPs: H.O.E (Hustle Over Everything) and Ashny Swings Her Hips.

Released on December 1, 2024, Femme Fatale captivated fans with chart-topping hits like Fuego, Dance Away, Fine, In My Feelings, and the breakout anthem If No Be You. The album was met with glowing reviews and industry accolades, cementing Ashny’s place in the upper echelon of Nigerian pop.

Now, with the arrival of H.O.E and Ashny Swings Her Hips, Ashny once again proves her creative range and fearless artistry.

H.O.E (Hustle Over Everything) is a gritty, street-inspired project that resonates deeply with the everyday hustle of the people. It features tracks such as Komije (Talk of the Town), Squander, Lingerie, Gbese featuring Ajanaku, and Karamo featuring Kelty—a vibrant mix that speaks to the resilience and rhythm of the streets.

On the other hand, Ashny Swings Her Hips offers a lush blend of pop, highlife, and Afrosoul, showcasing her softer, more melodic side. Drawing inspiration from Beautiful Nubia, this EP features songs like Gbeyo, Sekere, Aura, Gbogbonise, and Jomijo, each track rich with cultural flair and emotional depth.

Both EPs are produced by Cassy, with lyrics penned by the prolific Koffi Tha Guru, and released under the Fun Music label.

Ashny extends heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support and continued encouragement throughout her musical journey.

Stay connected with Ashny on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook via @ashnyofficial for the latest updates and visuals.