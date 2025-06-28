Nigerian doctor makes history in U.S., wins all 8 residency awards

A Nigerian doctor in the United States, Dr. Timileyin Oluseyi, has achieved a milestone that has stirred waves of pride across Nigeria and the global Black community.

In a historic moment at his medical residency graduation, Oluseyi won all eight of the program’s top awards; an unprecedented feat in the institution’s history.

Not only is he the first Black resident to sweep the awards, it is reported he also outperformed every one of his peers across all key metrics.

His exceptional performance, spanning clinical excellence, leadership, research, and compassionate patient care, earned him admiration from both faculty and colleagues.

In a viral video, the program’s director and department chairman were seen honoring him with a traditional Yoruba gesture: prostrating flat on the floor.

The act, rooted in Yoruba culture as a symbol of deep respect, was reportedly the result of deliberate research by the institution’s leadership.

According to a faculty member, “The chairman said, ‘We’ve never seen anything like this. He raised the bar for this program forever.’”

The celebration took a light-hearted turn when his colleagues jokingly presented him with a wheelbarrow to help carry all his awards home: a gesture that sparked laughter and joy during the ceremony.

Vanguard News