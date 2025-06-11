NCC reinforces commitment to ICT growth in Nigeria

Nigerian Communications Commission

…Launches Cutting-Edge ICT Park at University of Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fostering the growth of Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector with the launch of a state-of-the-art ICT Park at the University of Ibadan (UI).

Unveiled yesterday, the facility represents a landmark initiative in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and forms part of the NCC’s broader strategy, which includes six flagship digital infrastructure projects across the country.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, described the ICT Park as a vital hub for innovation, research, and entrepreneurship in the Southwest region.

“This facility is designed to empower researchers, innovators, and startups, advancing Nigeria’s capacity to participate meaningfully in the global digital economy,” Dr. Maida said.

Also speaking at the event, the NCC’s Head of Technical Standards, Engr. Abraham Osadami, hailed the park as a “one-stop hub for innovation,” emphasizing its role in supporting emerging technologies and developing digital solutions tailored to Nigeria’s specific needs.

“Having passed through the Great Wall of this institution 32 years ago, this moment is personally fulfilling. The choice of UI for this project is strategic. As Nigeria’s oldest university, it has consistently served as a launchpad for transformative ideas,” Osadami noted.

The ICT Park boasts a robust suite of facilities, including high-capacity computing systems, intelligent networking infrastructure, a multipurpose hall, collaborative workspaces, and incubation centers geared towards nurturing indigenous technological innovations.

Osadami encouraged stakeholders—including students, faculty, policymakers, and members of the Oyo community—to take ownership of the facility, describing it as “a shared legacy” and “a spark for a digital revolution.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, described the commissioning of the park as a milestone in the university’s history.

“This ICT Park represents a beacon of progress and a transformative gift to Nigeria’s premier university. It will bridge the digital divide, revolutionize learning and research, and create the collaborative environment necessary to confront global challenges,” he said.

Prof. Adebowale added that the facility aligns with UI’s strategic goal to prepare students for the realities of the ongoing digital industrial revolution through innovation and entrepreneurship.

The new ICT Park includes:

A 100-seat main hall

Five ICT hub halls

A 24-seater lounge with eight dual-computer workstations

Multiple collaborative and administrative spaces

Incubation centers for tech startups

Mrs. Abiodun Alao, Executive Director of ICT at UI, opened the event by expressing gratitude to the NCC for its continuous investment in the university’s digital infrastructure and capacity building.

“The NCC’s support has significantly elevated our digital capabilities and reinforced our commitment to being at the forefront of technological advancement,” she said.

The event was graced by prominent university and NCC officials, including Prof. Peter Olapegba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration); Mr. Ganiyu Oke Saliu, University Registrar; and Mrs. Olubunmi Bamijoko, Zonal Controller of the NCC.