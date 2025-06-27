My wife held vigils for me over tax reforms – Oyedele

Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said his wife held prayer vigils for him following the controversy that initially enveloped the tax reforms introduced by his committee.

Therefore, Oyedele begged, Nigerians should make it easy for public officials to carry out their assignments.

He made the revelation on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, after President Bola Tinubu assented to four new tax bills.

The former tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said: “The biggest sacrifice turns out to be the emotional impact, particularly on my family.

“At the height of it, there were people who would cook up stories on blogs, and in newspapers. And it took a toll on my family.

“My wife, for example, was doing night vigils every night and struggled to stay awake the following day.

“Thank God my kids are still too young. So, they don’t know what I am going through

But it’s been tough, it’s a big sacrifice.

“I think it’s important to make the point that if Nigerians truly want a better country, they should not discourage honest people who want to help.

“It’s already a tough decision to try and work in the public sector. Making it harder than it ought to be is not helpful.

‘I got no salary’

“In terms of the financial sacrifices, maybe that is now even smaller looking back. The amount the government was going to pay was going to be ridiculous.

“So, I said: just cover the cost of what you asked me to do; you don’t need to pay me a salary.

“And I’m also fine with that. It’s a small sacrifice in the context that this can make.”

Oyedele said the sacrifice he paid was worth it, expressing delight that the new tax laws would transform Nigeria’s tax landscape.

Oyedele was appointed by President Bola Tinubu to chair the tax committee in July 2023.

Vanguard News