Mutfwang boosts Plateau mass transit with 15 new buses

Gov. Mutfwang

By Innocent Anaba

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has added 15 new buses to the state’s Tin City Metro mass transit system to further boost the transportation sector.

The mass transit scheme, which began last year with 15 buses, has already led to a reduction in transport fares across the state.

Speaking at the commissioning of the new buses in Jos-part of the activities marking his two years in office-Governor Mutfwang noted that the investment in mass transit directly responds to President Bola Tinubu’s call for state governments to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress his administration has made in addressing citizens’ basic needs, in line with his campaign promises.

He said the introduction of the Metro Buses has subsidized transportation, thereby stimulating economic activity across the state.

“Today, we are witnessing the revival of one of Plateau’s legacy institutions. The Plateau Express Service had suffered years of neglect, but under our administration, it is alive again. These Metro buses were not federal gifts or grants. They were bought brand new-not Tokunbo-using Plateau State’s constitutional allocation, managed prudently for the good of our people,” the governor stated.

He reiterated that the investment in mass transit was a direct response to President Tinubu’s appeal to state governments to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal. According to him, the Tin City Metro is one of the most effective mechanisms adopted by his administration to alleviate the burden on the people.

“Instead of buying luxury vehicles for ministries and MDAs, we prioritised the people. With these buses, we are bringing the subsidy back to the masses. The applause and dancing I saw when these buses entered the city gave me renewed energy. We are just getting started.

“With 15 buses launched last year and another 15 this year, the Tin City Metro now transports over 9,000 commuters daily, with plans to scale up to 18,000-20,000 as Phase 2.0 takes full effect. This is not the end-we are planning Tin City Metro 3.0. We are reviving more than transportation; we are restoring Plateau’s pride.”

The governor also emphasized the broader infrastructure revival agenda of his administration, including the resuscitation of the Agricultural Services and Training Centre (ASTC), Jos International Breweries (JIB), Panyam Fish Farm, Hill Station Hotel, and Plateau Hotel.

On the aviation front, he confirmed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to upgrade Jos Airport into an international cargo terminal.

He also disclosed that discussions are ongoing with the Federal Ministry of Transport and the Nigerian Railway Corporation to restore rail links from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri via Jos.