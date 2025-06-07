Mike Ejeagha’s death leaves huge void, Gov Mbah mourns

Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the death of music icon, ‘Gentleman’ Mike Ejeagha, saying the legend had created a void that would be too difficult to fill.

Mbah described Ejeagha as an unassuming and easygoing personality, whose fanbase spread across international boundaries.

Recall that the news of the passing on of the ‘Gwo gwo gwo ngwo’ crooner at age 95 filtered into public space Saturday evening.

Reacting to the sad development, the governor, who had celebrated the folklorist during his lifetime by reconstructing the popular Obinagu Road and the adjoining Chief Mike Ejeagha Crescent leading directly to his residence in Abakpa Nike, Enugu, a long wish of the icon left unfulfilled by successive administrations in the state, and by renaming Obinagu Road as Chief Mike Ejeagha Road in his honour, assured that his government would further immortalise the legend in death.

Taking to his verified social media handles, @PNMbah, on Saturday, the governor paid a heartfelt tribute to the Enugu-born musician

He wrote: “I’m profoundly saddened by the death of music icon, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

“Mike Ejeagha was a legend, a cultural ambassador and a revered son of Enugu State.

“He was one of the finest musicians of his generation with an easygoing personality and humility that belied his towering celebrity status.

“I will always cherish fond memories of the time spent in his company – the warmth and wisdom he radiated; the joy he found in the ordinary.

“This is a loss not only for his immediate family; it’s a big loss for Enugu State, the entire music community, and the country as well.

“Ejeagha’s immense talent and genius lay in how he took simple indigenous folktales and turned them into unforgettable songs that resonate across cultures.

“Ejeagha’s fan-base transcended boundaries. He was easily one of the most recognizable voices in music.

“His death leaves a huge void that will be difficult to fill. But the legacies he has left behind will last a lifetime.

“On behalf of the Enugu State government, I offer heartfelt condolences to the Ejeagha family, and assure them of our support.

“As a government, we would ensure that his memory is duly immortalized.

“Above all, I pray that his family experiences the comforting grace of God’s love, and the fortitude to bear the loss.”