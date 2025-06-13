Macron says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said Israel had the right to protect itself and called for “maximum restraint” from all parties following Israel’s wave of strikes on Iran.

“France reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and ensure its security,” Macron said in English on X.

“To avoid jeopardising the stability of the entire region, I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate.”

Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids, striking 100 targets including nuclear and military sites as well as killing the armed forces’ chief of staff.

Macron spoke after convening a meeting of the National Defence and Security Council.

“All necessary steps will be taken to protect our nationals and our diplomatic and military missions in the region,” Macron said.

Earlier Friday France’s foreign minister also urged restraint.

“We call on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could undermine regional stability,” Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

Iran has gradually broken away from its commitments under the nuclear deal it struck with world powers including the United States and France in 2015.

The landmark deal provided Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic programme, but it fell apart after the unilateral withdrawal of the United States during US President Donald Trump’s first term in 2018.