Kwara State First Lady supports Evolving Heritage art

By Onyeka Ezike

As different activities are expected to celebrate the 2025 Black History Month of the U.K, the First Lady of Kwara State, Her Excellency, Prof Olufolake Abdulrazaq, has expressed support for one of the major events holding at the British Museum, U.K.

Prof Abdulrasaq who is also the Founder of Ajike People Support Center, spoke as Special Guest during the private viewing of artist, Lanre Olagoke MBE’s ‘The Master’s Retrospective – My Paintings from 1980 to Now’, and launch of Evolving Heritage Gala, held at XCHG Workplace, U.K. She noted the efforts of the organisers in using arts as a veritable tool for social change and economic empowerment. For the Evolving Heritage Gala, which holds at the British Museum on October 2, 2025, with over 20 young artists, Prof Abdulrasaq expressed her willingness to support the event.

The Evolving Heritage exhibition and Gala night is aimed at promoting sustainable future for the young ones. Organised jointly by U.K-based not-for-profit organisations, Art-Alive Arts Trust , Centre Point and Her Rise Heritage, the exhibition has been described as an initiative celebrating the intersection of art and social impact, while raising funds for UK youth in Commonwealth Africa.

While emphasising the importance of arts in the global economy, Prof Abdulrasaq who is also the Matron of African Fashion Week and London Fashion Week assured of collaboration with Olagoke in boosting Evolving Heritage art show. “I look forward to possible collaboration with Lanre in October to inspire our youths,” Abdulrasaq stated. Olagoke’s Art-Alive has been inspiring youths for over two and half decades in art activism. In fact, the artist earned his MBE based on his art activism works that cut across the UK and parts of Africa, including Nigeria.

The organisers of Evolving Heritage noted that many young people in Africa facing homelessness, exclusion or disability, are denied the chance to thrive, express themselves, or have sense of belonging, adding that the unfortunate situations are not parallel crises, but deeply connected. “The Evolving Heritage Gala was born from the conviction that access – to creativity, to dignity, to culture – is a right, not a luxury,” a joint statement by the three organisers said. “By bringing together heritage and culture with transformative youth art, we aim to turn silence into voice, vulnerability into power, and the quest for survival into opportunity.”

Highlights of the event include establishing and engaging artists from Commonwealth Africa, and also using their voices to inspire others; and showcasing of heritage and culture hope where modern systems are failing; celebration of the human experience—where art serves as a bridge between nations; and as well as collaboration transforms into a shared mission.

The Evolving Heritage exhibition, coincidentally comes on the second day of Nigerian Independence Day, in October as the event aims to provide the emerging artists with recognition in both the UK and Africa. Olagoke disclosed that he will be sponsoring some of the exhibiting artists: “I will be sponsoring three of these artists with a three-month residency award, enabling them to create works centered around the theme ‘Who I Am. These pieces will be exhibited in one of the premier galleries in the UK, with nominations for the three artists being made by respected female art critics from both the UK and Africa.”

The criteria for artists’ participation in the exhibition include being full-time artists or photographers; should be of African and Caribbean heritage, be aged between 18 and 30, and must be based in the UK.

Artists selected are expected to submit a piece of work to Art-Alive Arts Trust, that will be ready to be displayed or placed on an easel. Size 100cm x 100cm ( Square). The piece of art submitted would be auctioned at the event which would help raise funds for the work the charity Art-Alive is doing in the community as 50% of the proceeds would go to the artist.

“At Art-Alive Arts Trust, we are eager to hear their stories and share them, encouraging these talented individuals to pursue their dreams until they are realized,” Olagoke assured. “Additionally, we will also recognize three female filmmakers in the following categories: director, producer, and screenwriter, all based in the UK. The criteria for submission include their latest film that they have produced, written, or directed, they should be full-time filmmakers, including producers and directors, and of African descent. The deadline for submissions is June 20, 2025. This is an urgent opportunity!”

The Evolving Heritage art show will also feature musical section featuring DJ Cuppy and musician, Egypt.