Lagos Fanti Carnival returns to celebrate Afro-Brazilian heritage, Lagos Island culture

On Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Lagos Fanti Carnival returns, bringing the streets of Lagos to life with a vibrant celebration of Afro-Brazilian heritage and the unique culture of Lagos Island.

With roots stretching back to 1890, the carnival is a powerful expression of Lagos history, blending tradition and creativity.

As a major cultural event supported by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, in partnership with Robert Taylor Media and the Brazilian Descendants Association, this major cultural event celebrates the historic and cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil. This edition promises to be a landmark event, drawing guests from across Nigeria and beyond.

The festivities unfold across three signature experiences: the Afro-Brazilian Food Showcase, a Heritage Art Exhibition, and the highly anticipated Lagos Fanti Carnival Parade. Rooted in rich Afro-Brazilian traditions and reimagined through the lens of contemporary Lagos, the celebration brings together music, dance, fashion and performance in a dynamic display of cultural pride and artistic expressions of the Lagos community. From samba-inspired beats to bold fashion statements, the carnival promises to be a feast for the senses.

The city’s streets will come alive with vibrant hues of colourful parades, exhilarating performances, and immersive cultural showcases as the Lagos Fanti Carnival unfolds in full splendour, transforming the city into a living canvas of Afro-Brazilian heritage and the true Lagos spirit. The event is expected to attract over 10,000 in-person guests, more than 50,000 livestream viewers and generate over 2 million digital impressions across media platforms—promising an unforgettable cultural spectacle.

The Lagos Fanti Carnival stands as a vibrant expression of youth-driven creativity in Lagos. Young artists, dancers, musicians and designers are reshaping cultural traditions, breathing new life into them through fresh perspectives and contemporary flair. This year’s celebration highlights the dynamic fusion of heritage and innovation—honouring Afro-Brazilian roots while embracing the evolving cultural landscape of Lagos tourism.

In the lead-up to the big day, the Lagos Fanti Carnival will be offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the preparations, with special coverage of the local communities as they gear up for the grand event. Expect intimate glimpses of rehearsals, costume-making, and vibrant community gatherings, a rare opportunity to experience the carnival’s magic before it even hits the streets.