Killer of Salome Adaidu sentenced to death by hanging

By Abel Daniel

A Nasarawa State High Court sitting in Lafia, yesterday, sentenced a gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, to death by hanging for killing his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

The 24-year-old who was a serving corps member was murdered by the 31-year-old convict when she visited him at his residence in Papaladna village of Karshi Development Area, under the Karu Local Government Area of the state.

Delivering judgment, trial judge, Justice Simon Aboki said that the prosecuting counsel proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt that the convict killed the victim at his residence.

The judge held that the defendant claimed that he became unconscious after having a good time with his girlfriend, and was unconscious when he wrote his confessional statement, which does not hold water.

The court found Ajayi guilty of the offence after several months of trial.

Justice Aboki stated that Ajayi was convicted under Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, which prescribes dthe eath penalty for persons guilty of such an offence.

“The law is clear on this, and the punishment is death. Therefore, the accused is hereby sentenced to death by hanging,” Justice Aboki ruled.