Kebbi boosts water supply, rehabilitates boreholes to solar power

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Kebbi State Government has embarked on the rehabilitation and conversion of boreholes from electricity to solar power in an effort to boost water supply for residents.

In a statement, Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Governor, said the initiative aims to ease water distribution, especially in light of the ongoing electricity issues in the state.

Kebbi has been experiencing an unstable power supply for several weeks due to the collapse of five power transmission towers between Kainji and Kebbi, which are currently under repair.

Addressing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Bello Abdullahi Ka’oje, said Governor Nasir Idris has provided the necessary resources to the ministry for the treatment and supply of water across the state.

“The governor has allocated a substantial amount of money to purchase diesel to support the operation of water treatment centers, considering that such facilities require a significant amount of energy.

“He has also approved the second-quarter purchase of chemicals for water treatment.

“With his approval, four boreholes have recently been constructed at Bayan-Kara Market and Old Garage in Birnin Kebbi, while similar projects are ongoing in various parts of the state to ensure consistent water supply.

“In the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, 50 boreholes have been rehabilitated and converted to solar power,” the commissioner announced.

Bello Ka’oje added that Governor Nasir Idris’s administration has actively partnered with international organizations on water and hygiene initiatives to improve the health and livelihoods of residents in both urban and rural communities.

“Currently, Kebbi is partnering with World Bank-assisted programs such as the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH); the Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) Project; the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACRESAL); and the UNICEF-assisted Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) programmes.

“The Kebbi government has fulfilled its obligations regarding counterpart funding, and communities designated for these schemes are already benefiting,” Ka’oje said.

The commissioner also expressed satisfaction with the UNICEF-led open defecation program, which has been implemented in Arewa, Shanga, and Bagudo Local Government Areas.

“We are pleased to announce that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and UNICEF have declared Bagudo and Shanga open defecation-free, and the same status is expected soon in Arewa.

“The health of the people depends on water and hygiene, which are essential for healthy living and a disease-free society,” he added.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmad B-K, also attended the news briefing