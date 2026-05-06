Sokoto targets 24-hour Water Supply with N6bn revamp

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government has launched a N6 billion overhaul of the state’s ageing water infrastructure in a bid to end decades of scarcity and ensure round-the-clock supply to residents.

The intervention focuses on rehabilitating the Sokoto Water Works, which officials say had deteriorated over more than 50 years and was largely non-functional before the current administration assumed office in 2023.

Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Dodo Iya, described the inherited system as “almost non-existent,” noting that it had effectively collapsed prior to the ongoing reforms.

“These facilities were nearly moribund when we came in. But the situation is fast changing due to decisive government action,” he said.

According to him, Governor Ahmad Aliyu made the water sector a top priority, visiting the State Water Board immediately after his inauguration to assess the situation firsthand.

He said the reforms are already yielding results, with noticeable improvements in water supply across Sokoto metropolis, while efforts continue toward achieving full 24-hour coverage.

“We are on the verge of ensuring that no resident lacks potable water supply throughout the day,” the commissioner added.

Beyond the central water works, the government is also implementing multiple urban, semi-urban, and rural water schemes to expand access across the state.

As part of measures to stabilise supply, 31 solar-powered boreholes have been completed and energised within the metropolis and surrounding communities, aimed at reducing reliance on erratic electricity.

“The goal is to guarantee uninterrupted water production despite power challenges,” Iya said.

He added that more boreholes are being rehabilitated and converted to solar-powered systems, with several already operational.

To safeguard infrastructure, the government has engaged a private firm, Jedo Security Firm, to complement security agencies in protecting water installations.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Alhaji Muhammad Bello Ibrahim, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to resolving water challenges, while the General Manager of the State Water Board, Engr. Aminu Haruna Mika’ilu, disclosed that a 4.2-megawatt solar power project is underway to support operations.

He said the project includes installation of lithium batteries, inverters, and about 10,000 solar panels to ensure uninterrupted power supply to water treatment and distribution facilities.

Mika’ilu also noted that plans are in place to replace obsolete equipment across the system as part of efforts to modernise operations.

With the scale of ongoing investments, residents say the reforms could mark a turning point for water supply in Sokoto, potentially setting a benchmark for public utility management in Nigeria.