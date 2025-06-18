Kano man sets himself ablaze

A wave of shock and sorrow has swept across Panshekara Road on the outskirts of Kano, where a man identified as Suleiman Muntari died by self-immolation in broad daylight .

According to eyewitnesses, Muntari, believed to be battling severe psychological distress, doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire while declaring his intention to “go to Paradise.”

The tragic act unfolded quickly before stunned onlookers, many of whom initially mistook his behaviour for a grim joke.

“He shouted that he wanted to go to Paradise,” said one witness who chose to remain anonymous. “At first, some people thought he was joking. Then he poured the petrol and lit the fire. It all happened so fast.”

Another resident, Saminu Isah, described the scene as “surreal” and emotionally scarring. “He kept saying it was his ticket to heaven. People screamed, some ran, others tried to stop him, but it was already too late.”

There are conflicting accounts surrounding Muntari’s state of mind. Some witnesses suspect he may have been under the influence of hard substances, while others point to signs of emotional torment and mental instability in the days preceding the incident.

“He didn’t look okay at all,” said Aisha Salisu, a neighbour. “There was a strange smell on him. He was staggering and talking nonsense. When the fire started, people poured water on him and tried dragging him into a drainage full of water, but the flames had already done too much damage.

Ibrahim Jafar, a commercial tricyclist, recounted the horror in chilling detail. “His skin was melting off. It looked like something out of a nightmare. Some young boys tried to help by pulling him into the gutter, but by then, it was already over.”

The incident has cast a spotlight on the growing but often neglected mental health crisis in Nigeria, especially among young men. Residents are urging authorities and community leaders to invest in mental health outreach and substance abuse intervention to prevent such tragedies in the future.

As the community mourns, Suleiman Muntari’s death stands as a painful reminder of the urgent need for compassionate support systems for those suffering in silence.

Vanguard News