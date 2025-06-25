Kano Govt declares Thursday public holiday for Islamic New Year

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Government has declared Thursday, June 26, 2025, as a public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1447 AH.

The announcement was made in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Waiya.

He urged Muslim faithful to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and across the nation.

According to the statement, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf congratulated Muslims on witnessing the New Year, which begins with the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The Governor called on residents and the wider Muslim Ummah to reflect on their actions over the past year and embrace the new year with renewed hope and prayerful commitment to national development.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of the people through purposeful, people-oriented governance.