Kano explosion caused by unexploded ordnance, not IED – Police

The Nigeria Police Force

…recovers 9 UXO devices

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano Police Command has said the explosion recorded in the eastern bypass of the state was from Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) and not from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as earlier speculated.

The Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Hussaini Abdullahi, said the revelation followed a post-blast investigation by the Command’s team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit Personnel.

Abdullahi said the UXOs had been unknowingly conveyed alongside scrap metals from Yobe State, and one of them accidentally exploded during the process of offloading.

He also said the team had recovered a total of nine UXO after the ugly incident that claimed the lives of five and left several others with varying degrees of injuries.

According to him, “Following the incident of explosion at Yongxing Steel Company located along Ring Road, Mariri Quarters, Kano, at about 11:30 AM on Saturday, the 21st of June, 2025, a post-blast investigation by the command’s team of Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit Personnel reveals the explosion came from an Unexploded Ordnance (UXO), NOT from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as was initially speculated.

“The UXOs had been unknowingly conveyed alongside scrap metals from Yobe State, and one of them was accidentally exploded during the process of offloading.

“Premised on this, the command urges members of the public to remain calm and avoid unnecessary panic, as there is no imminent security threat.

“Furthermore, in addition to the earlier 7 recovered UXOs, 2 UXOs were later recovered from the scene, bringing it to a total of nine that have been recovered.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, extends his condolences to the families of the 5 persons who lost their lives in the blast and prays for the speedy recovery of others injured, all of whom are currently receiving treatment at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

“The Command urges residents to go about their lawful businesses without worry and kindly report any useful information or observed suspicious activities to the Police through our emergency numbers,” Abdullahi, however, stated.