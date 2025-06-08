Justice Uwais left a legacy of stewardship, uprightness —Northern Senators, others

Justice Muhammadu Uwais

By Henry Umoru & John Alechenu

SENATORS from the nineteen Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT under the aegis of Northern Senators Forum, NSF have described late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais who died on Friday 6th June, 2025 as a Nigerian who left a legacy of Stewardship and uprightness in the country.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja by the NSF Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, APC, Katsina Central, the Northern Senators said that Justice Uwais’ illustrious career in the Nigerian Judiciary was marked by his unwavering commitment to honour and outstanding integrity.

According to the statement, as Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995-2006), he played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Judiciary during a critical period in our nation’s history, paving the way for our current democratic dispensation.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness that we received the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais on Friday 6th June, 2025. Our nation has lost a phenomenal jurist and statesman of unimpeachable character. Justice Uwais illustrious career in the Nigerian Judiciary was marked by his unwavering commitment to honour and outstanding integrity.

“As Chief Justice of Nigeria (1995-2006), he played a pivotal role in stabilizing the Judiciary during a critical period in our nation’s history, paving the way for our current democratic dispensation. His legacy is particularly notable for his leadership in repositioning the Nigerian Judiciary as a respectable institution. On May 29, 1999, he had the distinct honour of swearing in the first President of the 4th Republic, President Olusegun Obasanjo, marking a significant milestone in our nation’s transition to democracy.’’

Also speaking, Tayo Oyetibo, SAN, said the death of

Justice Uwais is a big loss not only to the legal profession but to the nation at large.

‘’He was a gentleman par excellence whose tenure on the Supreme Court Bench witnessed an admirable consistency in the judicial precedents established by the judgments of the court,’’ he added.

Also, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Senator Nenadi Usman, has called on the federal government to immortalize the late Chief Justice of the Federation, Mohammed Uwais, by implementing the report of the Electoral Reform Committee he headed.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Usman said the report encapsulated the late jurist’s deep commitment to democratic excellence and national progress.

Describing Uwais’ death as a great loss to the nation and his family, the LP chairman said the late jurist’s principled and visionary leadership as Chief Justice of Nigeria not only advanced the cause of justice but also set a benchmark for generations of legal minds to follow.”

The statement read in part, “It is with profound grief that I received the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Mohammed Uwais – an exceptional jurist, a revered elder statesman, and a shining beacon of integrity in Nigeria’s judicial history.”

“Justice Uwais’ enduring legacy is profoundly etched in the annals of our nation’s jurisprudence.”

“His transition is a monumental loss, not only to his beloved family and the legal community but also to Nigeria as a whole – a country he served with uncommon dedication and grace throughout his distinguished career.”

“On behalf of the entire Labour Party family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and indeed the entire nation.”

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort those he leaves behind.”